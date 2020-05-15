Bomb squad responds to suspicious item at bus shelter in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau Explosive Disposal Unit responded to a suspicious item at a bus shelter in north Portland.
Police were called out to North Trenton Street and North Alaska Street at 12:35 p.m. Friday.
Responding officers then requested assistance from the bomb squad. The public was asked to avoid the area.
Traffic was shut down in both directions between North Chautauqua Place and Woolsey Avenue on North Alaska Street.
A FOX 12 viewer sent in photos of the item and reported it to police.
By 2:30 p.m., police said the suspicious item had been recovered and the scene and surrounding area was safe. Roads were also reopened at that time.
No further details were released about the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.