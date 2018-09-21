VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Portland Metro Explosive Disposal Unit responded to a suspicious package at Esther Short Park in Vancouver on Friday.
Vancouver officers first responded to the scene at 1 p.m. Friday. Police received a report of a masked man who was behaving strangely and left a handbag next to a tree before he walked away.
Due to the suspicious circumstances and the fact the bag was closed and could not be visually inspected by officers, the bomb squad from Portland was requested for assistance.
A robot and X-rays did not detect any explosives in the bag. A projectile was fired into the bag to ensure it was safe to handle.
The bag was found to contain common personal items and nothing dangerous.
The park reopened after police cleared the scene.
