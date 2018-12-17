Bomb squads respond to gift-wrapped boxes left outside Salem bank

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Bomb squads responded to gift-wrapped boxes left outside a Salem bank on Monday morning.
Employees arrived to find two boxes sitting next to the doors of the Wells Fargo Bank on the 3900 block of Commercial Street Southeast.
There were no markings or anything else on the packages to identify who they came from or why they were there, according to investigators.
The employees called 911 to report the packages as suspicious.
Bomb squads from the Salem Police Department and Oregon State Police responded to the scene. Bomb squad members determined the packages were empty.
The investigation is continuing and no further details were immediately released.
Copyright 2108 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
