PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bomb threat led to the evacuation of City Hall in Portland on Tuesday.
Police responded to City Hall, 1221 S.W. 4th Ave., at 12:15 p.m. The threat was called in, according to officers.
City Hall was closed and evacuated out of “an abundance of caution,” according to police.
By 1:13 p.m., police reported City Hall had been swept and nothing suspicious was found. The threat was deemed not credible.
City Hall subsequently reopened for normal operations.
UPDATE: The building was searched. Security and @PortlandPolice are giving the all clear. Everyone will be allowed back inside.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 2, 2019
