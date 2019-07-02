Portland City Hall file image

Portland City Hall (KPTV file image).

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bomb threat led to the evacuation of City Hall in Portland on Tuesday.

Police responded to City Hall, 1221 S.W. 4th Ave., at 12:15 p.m. The threat was called in, according to officers.

City Hall was closed and evacuated out of “an abundance of caution,” according to police.

By 1:13 p.m., police reported City Hall had been swept and nothing suspicious was found. The threat was deemed not credible. 

City Hall subsequently reopened for normal operations. 

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.