BEND, OR (KPTV) - A new report ranks Bend among the fastest growing cities in the U.S.
Wallethub’s study puts the central Oregon city as the third-fastest growing city in the country.
The report compared 515 cities based on 17 measures of growth and decline over a period of seven years, including population growth, unemployment rates, poverty numbers and income figures.
Bend tied for first for the highest job growth in the country over that period.
Among large cities, Portland ranked 23rd (139th overall) and Hillsboro ranked 24th among mid-sized cities (39th overall).
Other notable overall rankings:
Vancouver, WA: 104
Salem: 132
Eugene: 166
Beaverton: 238
Gresham: 365
Lehigh Acres, Florida and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina topped the list for fastest-growing cities in the U.S.
For the full report, go to wallethub.com.
