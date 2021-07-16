KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The massive wildfire burning in Klamath and Lake counties in southern Oregon added more than 14,000 acres overnight, according to officials.
As of Friday morning, the Bootleg Fire is now estimated at 241,497 and containment remains at seven percent. The fire began on the afternoon of July 2 about 15 miles northwest of Beatty on the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
(1/2) Brand new update on the #BootlegFire. No surprise, this fire took off again yesterday afternoon and evening. Check out the hotspots detected from space. The fire has scorched 241,000+ acres, still 7% containment. #ORwx pic.twitter.com/hQNk6dTdrq— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 16, 2021
Officials said firefighters had to withdraw from leading edges of the fire due to extreme fire conditions that fueled expansive fire growth. On Thursday afternoon, officials said a large pyrocumulus cloud collapsed further spreading embers to the east of the main fire. Crews worked throughout Thursday night to get dozer lines around spot fires over the 34 Road to the southeastern edge of the fire. To the north, crews continued to work against very active surface fire, spotting up to a half mile ahead of the main fire, and dry southern winds. In total, 1,921 personnel are assigned to the fire.
"The Bootleg Fire perimeter is more than 200 miles long- that’s an enormous amount of line to build and hold." said Rob Allen, Incident Commander for the Pacific Northwest Area Incident Management Team 2. "We are continuing to use every resource from dozers to air tankers to engage where it’s safe to do so especially with the hot, dry, windy conditions predicted to worsen into the weekend."
Evacuation orders have been issued for Klamath and Lake counties. The Lake County Sheriff's Office expanded evacuation orders on Thursday. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here.
Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.
Looks like all of our states oxygen has gone up in smoke.
