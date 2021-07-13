KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A massive wildfire burning in southern Oregon added more than 50,000 acres to the perimeter overnight, according to fire officials.
As of Tuesday morning, the Bootleg Fire has burned about 201,923 acres on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 15 miles northwest of Beatty. The fire first broke out last Tuesday afternoon and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Containment remains at zero percent.
Wow, the #BootlegFire has now scorched over 200,000 acres in south central Oregon. Not hearing about any containment yet. Extreme fire behavior is expected this afternoon & evening due to hot, dry and windy conditions. #ORwx pic.twitter.com/ydmm7biDfg— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 13, 2021
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office has sent additional firefighters, including some from Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties, to help fight the wildfire. In total, 1,189 fire personnel were assigned to fight the Bootleg Fire as of Tuesday morning.
Evacuation notices are in place, and a Red Cross shelter has been set up in Klamath Falls. The Red Cross told FOX 12 they've been helping about 100 people who have had to evacuate and come to their shelter. More information about evacuations can be found on Northwest Incident Management Team 10's Facebook page.
Officials say 21 homes and 54 other buildings have been lost. About 1,926 structures are being threatened by the Bootleg Fire. No injuries have been reported.
