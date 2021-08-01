KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Favorable weather conditions have helped firefighters working to gain containment on the Bootleg Fire burning in southern Oregon on Sunday.
The lightning-caused wildfire first ignited in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on July 6. About 1,878 personnel are currently fighting the Bootleg Fire. According to fire officials, the wildfire has burned 413, 752 acres and is at 74% contained.
Well this is good news: over the past 24 hrs, there wasn't much activity along the perimeter of the #BootlegFire. Cloudy skies, scattered showers & higher humidity allowed firefighters to up the containment to 74%. 👏👏👏 #ORwx pic.twitter.com/06oQaPJ8Oy— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) August 1, 2021
Fire officials said cloud cover and light rain over the last couple of days allowed crews on the ground along with air support to make progress on the fire line. The entire perimeter has been closed, and crews are working on expanding the fire line's width, extinguishing residual heat and flames, cut snags, and using bulldozers to straighten the ragged edge on the east side of the fire.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected on Sunday, but it's likely to bring gusty winds than rain.
"We're not nervous about this weather," said Karen Scholl, Operations Section Chief. "We want this test to happen to see how our line holds while we have crews and contingencies in place. We believe we're in a good position to be tested."
Evacuations
Lake County remains at a Level 3 evacuation remains in effect for all areas around the Bootleg Fire perimeter. The order extends to areas immediately adjacent to the fire line in all directions and includes Yamsay Mountain, Thompson Reservoir and the Sycan Marsh to the top of Winter Rim. There are no evacuations in place for Klamath County.
For Red Cross Evacuation Shelters information, call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit www.redcrossblog.org/disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.