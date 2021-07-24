KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters continue to work to contain the Bootleg Fire that has been burning in Klamath and Lake Counties for more than two weeks.
As of Saturday, the Bootleg Fire has burned 401,601 acres since it first started on July 6. The fire grew to 1,212 overnight. According to officials, the wildfire, which has been burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, is now 42 percent contained. The cause of the fire has been determined to be lightning.
The #BootlegFire has officially surpassed 400,000 acres burned. It's the 5th largest fire we've seen in Oregon since the 1800s. #ORwx pic.twitter.com/xkWlk9FG43— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 23, 2021
On Friday, crews continue to clear roads as a contingency plan above Sycan Marsh. Firefighters addressed spot fires on the northeastern flank and struggled to hold them. Favorable winds and progress helped protect the Summer Lake community while evening crews held those areas and continued burnout operations.
“This fire is resistant to stopping at dozer lines.” Jim Hampton, Fire Behavior Analyst (FBAN) “With the critically dry weather and fuels we are experiencing, firefighters are having to constantly re-evaluate their control lines and look for contingency options.”
Crews worked through the night on the southeastern corner of the fire to strengthen existing containment lines. Firefighters put out hot spots near the fire line. On Saturday, crews will continue to hold, secure and monitor the fire on its southeastern edge.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Saturday afternoon for dry and unstable conditions. Temperatures are expected to be warmer. Smoke and haze from nearby fires are expected to linger throughout the day.
There are evacuation notices in place in Klamath and Lake counties. An interactive map can be found here.
Two Red Cross evacuation shelters are operating at all hours for those displaced by the fire. They are at the following locations:
- Thrive Church at 235 South Laguna Street in Klamath Falls
- Daly Middle School at 906 South 3rd Street in Lakeview.
