Bootleg Fire evacuees still can't return home as fire keeps growing a week later

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Some families evacuated from the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County have now been out of their homes for a week, unsure when they will get to return.
Crews have made some slight progress, with 7% containment, but it’s still burning more than 227,000 acres. Many families received their evacuation notices last Thursday, as they fled their homes in a hurry.
Some don’t know if their homes are still there, while others say they at least have that peace of mind.
“According to the maps and photos I’ve been seeing, our house is still safe. Don’t know if there’s any heat damage or ash damage,” said James Gerlach, who left his home last Thursday.
Gerlach feels lucky that his home is still standing. He also said he’s not worried about it being destroyed by flames anymore.
His family started getting ready to leave last Wednesday and evacuated their home on Thursday. He says the process didn’t go as smoothly as he’d hoped, though.
“Kind of panicked,” Gerlach said. “This is our first evacuation ever and we’ll use it as a learning experience. My military training is kicking in now, after action reports and stuff, trying to figure out what we can do better and what we can change to help us out.”
Gerlach said the most important thing for them was getting their animals out safely. His family is staying at the Red Cross shelter in Klamath Falls.
“We have 11 dogs, 7 cats and 3 of our horses are with us down here,” he said.
This remains to be an extremely difficult time, even for families who do know their homes are safe.
“My stepson, his dad’s in the hospital on a respirator in Redding, so I’m burnt, man, I’m burned out,” said Tim McCarley.
McCarley and his family got to see their home a couple days ago. The home remains, but he says many of their possessions were destroyed.
“Lost everything else, a backhoe, a couple of cars, a travel trailer, a chicken coop, I lost all the chickens, I couldn’t get them out, every personal item that we have is gone,” said McCarley.
But, McCarley says he’s trying to keep things in perspective. He says there are folks worse off than him and it’s going to take everyone coming together to move forward when this is over.
“Just have people pray. Prayer. Cause there’s a lot of people out here that lost everything. So, I’m fortunate,” he said.
The Red Cross says that 227 people have stayed at the Klamath Falls shelter since it opened for the Bootleg Fire. They say they have also served more than 1,200 meals.
The Red Cross is now planning to open a second shelter at Lakeview Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.