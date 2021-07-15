KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A massive wildfire burning in Klamath and Lake counties grew by 10,000 acres overnight, according to officials.
The Bootleg Fire, which began about 15 miles northwest of Beatty on the Fremont-Winema National Forest on the afternoon of July 6, is now estimated to be about 227,234 acres and is seven percent contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Officials said crews worked throughout the night to hold containment lines and limit new growth, however, due to extreme drought and weather conditions, the fire grew by another 10,000 acres. In total, 1,716 personnel are assigned to the Bootleg Fire.
The Klamath County Sheriff's Office and Klamath County Emergency Management modified some evacuation levels on Wednesday afternoon. The Lake County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management identified areas for Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1 evacuations in the western part of the county. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here. The evacuation levels include recreation sites in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, as well as private property.
Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.
