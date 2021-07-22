KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews continue to make gains in their fight against the largest wildfire in the country, the Bootleg Fire, which is now the 5th largest wildfire in Oregon history.

The megafire has been burning in Klamath County for about two and a half weeks on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. As of Wednesday night, it had scorched 395,463 acres, only growing about 1,000 acres over the course of the day. The limited growth was a welcome development for firefighters since the Bootleg Fire exploded in size in its first days. As of Wednesday night, the fire was 38 percent contained and officials have determined that the cause of the fire was lightning/natural.

On Thursday morning, officials reported containment was the same but the Bootleg Fire had grown overnight to 399,359 acres.

The #BootlegFire has grown to nearly 400,000 acres burned, making it the 5th largest wildfire in Oregon's history. It has officially overtaken the Buzzard Complex. #ORwx pic.twitter.com/t3dbNr5R3f — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 22, 2021

In total, 2,359 personnel are assigned to fighting the Bootleg Fire. As the fire remains active with predicted gusty winds, its spread direction is expected to travel generally east with some northerly and southerly component. The fire area’s dry conditions have fueled its growth, but relative humidity dropped steadily throughout Wednesday under mostly sunny skies to critical levels between 10 and 20 percent in the afternoon after excellent overnight recoveries reaching around 80 percent in many locations, according to officials.

Some evacuation levels are in place in Klamath and Lake counties due to the fire. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here. Sign up for Lake County emergency alerts here and sign up for Klamath County emergency alerts here. Two Red Cross evacuation shelters are operating at all hours for those displaced by the fire. They are at the following locations: Thrive Church at 235 South Laguna Street in Klamath Falls and Daly Middle School at 906 South 3rd Street in Lakeview.

Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.

