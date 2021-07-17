KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Bootleg fire is burning in Klamath, and Lake Counties in southern Oregon grows to 281,208 acres on Saturday, according to fire officials. It is estimated at 22% contained.
Southeast winds helped clear smoke around the fire on Friday, allowing air operations to support firefighters on the ground. Firefighters have held the entire south and southwestern portion of the fireline for the last several days, leading to an increase in containment.
The fire remains active in the southeastern corner towards Grouse Prairie.
“This fire is large and moving so fast, every day it progresses four to five miles,” said Incident Commander Joe Hassel, “One of the many challenges that our firefighters face every day is working in new country that can present new hazards all the time.”
Evacuation status has been lowered in most of the communities in Klamath County along that flank. New evacuations were put into place and increased on Friday in Lake County east of the fire.
An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here.
Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.