KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Bootleg Fire burning in Klamath County grew to 298,662 acres overnight and remains at 22% percent contained, according to fire officials.
Fire officials said that Red Flag weather conditions played a large role in the fire behavior on Saturday. The fire continued to be held from Preacher Flats to Mitchell Monument and pushed further east, approaching the 28 road. Crews were able to place a dozer line and burn out to lessen the fire growth overnight.
The southwestern flank of the fire continues to hold, and firefighters remain in patrol status to scout looking for hotspots. Evacuations are starting to relax along the south and southwest flanks allowing residents to return home but are urged to use extreme caution. Firefighters have cleared many of the hazards, but there may be some lingering hotspots and fire weakened trees.
An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here.
Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.