KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Fire officials gave an update Tuesday morning on the fight against the Bootleg Fire, a megafire that has been burning for three weeks in southern Oregon, and the damage it has caused.
As of Tuesday morning, the Bootleg Fire was 410,731 acres in size. It grew about 1,120 in the past day. The containment of the fire remained at 53 percent on Tuesday morning. The lightning-caused wildfire first ignited in the Fremont-Winema National Forest on July 6. About 2,100 personnel are currently fighting the Bootleg Fire.
Officials said ongoing firefighting efforts are focused on eliminating remaining hot spots and burning out fuel pockets to widen the perimeter and secure the fire’s edges. Favorable weather with cool conditions and possible rain is expected in the operations planned for Tuesday. However, with hot temperatures expected over the coming days, aggressive fire behavior is likely to quickly rebound.
On Monday, officials finalized a damage assessment so far for the fire. They determined the Bootleg Fire’s significant footprint across Klamath and Lake counties has destroyed 161 homes, 247 outbuildings and 342 vehicles. Those numbers may increase as firefighters and area surveyors continue their work. Those who have lost property in the wildfire can find information on how to submit an insurance claim here or by calling Oregon’s team of consumer advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free).
Evacuations for the fire area are fluid. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here. Sign up for Lake County emergency alerts here and sign up for Klamath County emergency alerts here. The Fremont-Winema National Forest remains closed to the public in the fire area.
