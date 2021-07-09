KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire burning in southern Oregon more than doubled in size in just one day and isn’t expected to be fully contained for more than two weeks.

As of Friday morning, the Bootleg Fire has burned 38,892 acres in Klamath County, on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest on Fuego Mountain, about 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. In the Thursday morning report on the fire, 16,814 acres had been burned and the fire was 1% contained.

The fire first broke out Tuesday afternoon and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. In total, 328 people were assigned to fight the Bootleg Fire as of Friday morning. According to fire officials, the Bootleg Fire’s estimated containment date is July 27.

In the Friday morning fire report, officials said smoke from the fire is highly visible from Oregon State Highway 140, Sprague River Highway, Chiloquin and the surrounding area. Drivers should expect increased traffic in the area due to the fire response and are asked to use caution. Any updates on evacuation information can be found on the Klamath County Facebook page.