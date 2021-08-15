Bootleg Fire crew

A crew heads to their assignment to fight Bootleg Fire hotspots (InciWeb) 

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Bootleg Fire reached 100 percent containment on Sunday, The U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region said via Twitter on Sunday.

The fire started on July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest was caused by a lightning strike that grew to more than 413,000 acres which is under 650 square miles. At one point, there was about 2,000 fire personnel.

Aerial tour of land scorched by Bootleg Fire. The Bootleg Fire near Klamath Falls is 98 percent contained as of August 11. 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

