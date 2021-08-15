KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Bootleg Fire reached 100 percent containment on Sunday, The U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region said via Twitter on Sunday.
We’re thrilled to announce that three large wildfires—including the Bootleg fire which burned across 413,000 acres for 39 days—are 100% contained as of this morning. Huge thanks to our dedicated & incredibly skilled fire personnel for this great accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/l8RvWQGraL— Forest Service NW (@ForestServiceNW) August 15, 2021
The fire started on July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest was caused by a lightning strike that grew to more than 413,000 acres which is under 650 square miles. At one point, there was about 2,000 fire personnel.
