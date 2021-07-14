KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Emergency closures and evacuation orders have been expanded in Klamath and Lake counties due to a massive wildfire.
The Bootleg Fire, which is burning on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, has grown to about 212,377 acres since it began on July 6. Containment of the fire remains at zero percent, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Officials said the fire remains very active due to hot, dry and breezy conditions. Poor humidity at night is also contributing to active fire spread. Similar conditions are expected over the next several days, and a Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Evacuation notices are in place in Klamath County, and a Red Cross shelter has been set up in Klamath Falls. The Lake County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management identified areas for Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1 evacuations in the western part of the county. The evacuation levels include recreation sites in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, as well as private property.
Officials have expanded the forest closure order on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The closure is on National Forest System lands south of Silver Lake Road between U.S. Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 31; west of Oregon State Highway 31 and U.S. Highway 395; north of the Oregon-California Stateline; northeast of Willow Valley Road, Langell Valley Road, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, Oregon State Highway 140 and Sprague River Road to U.S. Highway 97; and east of U.S. Highway 97 between Chiloquin and Silver Lake Road. All roads, recreation sites and facilities are closed within the closure area.
"The Bootleg Fire has moved rapidly through Klamath and Lake counties, with extreme fire behavior driven by hot weather, winds and exceptionally dry fuels since it was discovered last Tuesday," said Fremont-Winema National Forest Supervisor Barry Imler. "For public and firefighter safety, it is essential that we expand the closure area while firefighters, the Incident Management Team and area fire managers work together to contain and control the fire."
On Tuesday, officials said 21 homes and 54 other buildings have been lost. About 1,926 structures are being threatened by the Bootleg Fire. No injuries have been reported.
Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.