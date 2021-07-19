KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A massive wildfire continued to burn actively in Klamath and Lake counties over the weekend, increasing to more than 300,000 acres.
The Bootleg Fire, which has been burning on the Fremont-Winema National Forest since July 6, is now estimated at 303,791 acres. It was reported to be about 25 percent contained Monday morning. The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.
Officials say the Bootleg Fire will continue to be extremely active with unstable air conditions and extremely dry fuels. Gusty southwest winds and low relative humidity are expected Monday afternoon and early evening with a Red Flag Warning in place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A few light showers in the morning are expected with a slight chance of afternoon isolated thunderstorms.
Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1 evacuations have been issued in Klamath and Lake counties due to the Bootleg Fire. Evacuation levels were increased in Lake County over the weekend due to increased fire activity. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here.
Officials reported that a firefighter working on the Bootleg Fire became separated from his crew Sunday evening. Another firefighting crew later located the firefighter, who was in good spirits and was able to hike to a road to a waiting ambulance. There are currently 2,181 personnel assigned to the Bootleg Fire.
Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.
(1) comment
Nothing less than heroic.
