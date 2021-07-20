KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Monday night marked a level of success for the firefighting efforts against the largest wildfire burning in the country: The Bootleg Fire is now 30 percent contained.

The fire, which has been burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest since July 6, is now estimated at 388,359 acres. In the two weeks it has burned, the Bootleg Fire has exploded in size and its area includes land in both Klamath and Lake counties. According to fire officials, the main Bootleg Fire merged with the Log Fire on Monday, which was anticipated. The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Over the course of Monday, firefighters gained 5 percent more containment from morning to night. Weather possibly helped since parts of the fire received a trace amount of rain from thunderstorms in the area. In total, 2,250 personnel are currently fighting the giant wildfire. As the fire continues to grow, officials expect significant acreage increase on the eastern side of the fire and rapid spread with high intensity fire behavior.

The fire is expected to move east/northeast and significant amounts of smoke are predicted during day and night. A Red Flag warning will be in place Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. "Fighting this fire is a marathon, not a sprint," said Rob Allen, Incident Commander for PNW Incident Management Team 2. "We’re in this for as long as it takes to safely confine this monster."

Evacuation levels are in place due to the fire. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here. Sign up for Lake County emergency alerts here and sign up for Klamath County emergency alerts here. Two Red Cross evacuation shelters are operating at all hours for those displaced by the fire. They are at the following locations: Thrive Church at 235 South Laguna Street in Klamath Falls and Daly Middle School at 906 S 3rd Street in Lakeview.

Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.

