KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters continue to work day and night to contain a massive wildfire that has been burning in Klamath and Lake counties for more than two weeks.
As of Friday morning, the Bootleg Fire has burned about 400,389 acres. The fire grew minimally since Thursday, only adding about 1,030 acres. The wildfire, which has been burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest since July 6, is now 40 percent contained, according to officials. The cause of the fire has been determined to be lightning.
The #BootlegFire has officially surpassed 400,000 acres burned. It's the 5th largest fire we've seen in Oregon since the 1800s. #ORwx pic.twitter.com/xkWlk9FG43— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 23, 2021
In total, 2,389 personnel are assigned to fighting the Bootleg Fire. There are 197 engines, 80 water tenders, 42 dozers, and 28 other heavy equipment working on the fire. Officials said the fire pushed to the east Thursday and jumped the 2901 road in several places. Firefighters worked through the night lining the spot fires with dozers, engines and hand crews.
There are evacuation notices in place in Klamath and Lake counties. Lake County officials expanded evacuations on Thursday due to increased activity on the Bootleg Fire. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here. Sign up for Lake County emergency alerts here and sign up for Klamath County emergency alerts here. Two Red Cross evacuation shelters are operating at all hours for those displaced by the fire. They are at the following locations: Thrive Church at 235 South Laguna Street in Klamath Falls and Daly Middle School at 906 South 3rd Street in Lakeview.
