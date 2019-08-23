SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man with a warrant in Oregon was arrested along with 11 other suspects attempting to smuggle 820 pounds of marijuana in Arizona, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The agency reported that Mario Felipe-Perez, 25, was found in a remote, mountainous canyon southeast of Arivaca, Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday afternoon.
Border Patrol agents were alerted to a group wearing camouflage and carrying bundles of marijuana in the mountain west of Nogales, Arizona.
Assisted by air support, the 11 men were found and arrested. Agents then discovered 36 bundles of marijuana, weighting 820 pounds, hidden nearby, according to CBP.
The suspects range in age from 15 to 38 years old and are facing federal immigration and drug smuggling charges.
Felipe-Perez had an active warrant in Marion County on charges of burglary, domestic violence-assault and contempt of court, according to CBP. He is now awaiting extradition to Marion County.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
