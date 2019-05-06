PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 59-year-old man arrested, following a shooting outside a bar in boring went before a judge on Monday
Gerald Newman is facing attempted murder and assault charges after the shooting at the "Not So Boring Bar and Grill".
Deputies first received a report about a fight at the bar late Friday night then learned someone had been shot in the parking lot.
A man who was across the street heard the ordeal so he ran over and started recording video
Deputies said the victim, Dustin Schaffer, was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital.
No word on his condition.
Newman will be back in court next week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
