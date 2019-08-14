PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Installation of new sign bridges will close all lanes of the Interstate 205 bridge for five hours Thursday.
The Glenn Jackson Bridge will be closed in both directions starting at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said crews will be installing sign bridges on the south end of the bridge for RealTime signs.
Lane closures are schedule to begin on I-205 at 8 p.m.
The Airport Way on-ramps to I-205 northbound will close starting at 9 p.m. All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday.
ODOT says all Oregon exits prior to the bridge will remain open, including Airport Way. People traveling to the Portland International Airport from Oregon can continue on I-205.
Marked detour routes will be in place for travelers from Oregon and Washington. Detour routes will direct travelers in Washington to SR-14 west and I-5 south, and travelers in Oregon to I-84 west and I-5 north.
I-205 northbound traffic in Oregon bound for Washington:
- Take Exit 21B for I-84 west/U.S. 30 toward Portland.
- Merge onto I-84 west/U.S. 30.
- Use the right two lanes to merge onto I-5 north toward Seattle.
- Continue on I-5 into Washington.
- Take Exit 1A toward Camas/SR 14 east.
- Take Exit 6 for I-205 north toward Seattle/Salem and keep right.
I-205 southbound in Washington bound for Oregon:
- Take Exit 27 toward City Center/SR 14 west and keep right.
- Continue on SR 14 west.
- Use the left lane and follow signs for I-5 south toward Portland
- Merge onto I-5 south.
- Take Exit 301 for I-84 east/U.S. 30 toward The Dalles.
- Merge on I-84 east/U.S. 30.
- If headed south, take Exit 6 toward Salem. If headed north (toward the Portland Airport), take Exit 8 toward Seattle.
The closure is part of an operations and safety project by ODOT. For more information, visit i205construction.org.
