AURORA, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 551 were closed Monday morning due to a serious crash near the Aurora Airport, which injured two people -- one critically.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway about two miles south of the intersection with Interstate 5.
Aurora Fire District initially said the crash involved as semi-truck and an SUV, but later said the truck was a dump truck. Serious injuries were reported and Life Flight was requested.
Firefighters from AFD, with assistance from Canby Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, responded to the crash.
At the scene, crews found both drivers had been injured. The driver of the SUV was trapped inside their vehicle and needed rescuing.
AFD said firefighters spent over half and hour cutting and removing parts of the SUV to free the driver, who was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel and then transported by Life Flight to a Portland area trauma hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the dump truck was able to exit the truck on their own. That driver was treated at the scene and then transported by ambulance to an area trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway closure lasted several hours while Oregon State Police troopers investigated the crash.
A detour was set up using Ehlen Road and Arndt Road. Travelers were told to avoid the area or expect delays.
ODOT reported that the highway had reopened at 1:38 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by OSP.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
