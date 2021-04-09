PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Both Oregon and Washington State are close to expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone who is 16 years or older in the states. Washington will expand eligibility on April 15 and Oregon on April 19. However, many people are still having trouble getting their appointments which begs the question on whether or not they are really prepared for this expansion.
“People are finding them it’s just that they’re—like they kind of have to be jolly on the spot right so that’s true for any of the large sites and additionally for a lot of the pharmacies,” Jeff McNamee, a moderator for the Portland Vaccine Finders Facebook group, said. The group has helped thousands of people get appointments. He said he expects things to tighten up again when eligibility expands statewide, but hopes it won’t last too long.
“Regardless of how we’re getting there, we’re getting there which I think is positive but could it be smoother yeah probably and it would be nice if we didn’t need a Facebook group to connect people,” he said.
So are these two states really ready for this expansion of eligibility?
We reached out to OHA about this and they said in a statement, “Oregon continues to ramp up vaccine distribution and, as of yesterday we had administered over 2 million doses so far––still, there is no doubt that not everyone who is eligible on April 19 will be able to immediately get an appointment with the vaccine supplies we will have on hand.”
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Oregon has administered 2,211,938 doses of vaccine. The number of fully vaccinated Oregonians is 805,272 or 19.2% of the population. Across the Columbia River, Washington has given 4,256,546 doses of vaccine, with 1,561,400 people fully vaccinated or 20.7% of the population.
The Washington State Department of Health said it’s feeling confident about the April 15th expansion because right now four to five million people are eligible for the vaccine and opening it up to those 16 and older would add about one to 1.5 million more people which is a smaller number than when eligibility expanded on March 31.
The Washington State Department of Health says it's feeling confident about April 15 because right now 4 to 5 million people are eligible for the vaccine and opening up to 16 and older would add 1 to 1.5 million people, a smaller number than when eligibility expanded on March 31.
The Washington State Department of Health said in a statement, “Although demand continues to outpace supply, we have been told by our federal partners that vaccine allocations will increase. We appreciate the community’s patience and know that every dose administered in Washington helps us get one step closer to community immunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.