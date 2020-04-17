PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While a lot of stores have stopped taking can-returns right now Bottle Drop locations are staying open.
You'll notice a lot of safety changes inside their facilities though.
Bottle Drop is now limiting the number inside each redemption center to 25 at a time including staff and customers.
To ensure social distancing, only every other reverse vending machine is being used, daily return limits are being enforced and the company also opened another emergency return service at their headquarters in northwest Portland to help meet the demand.
“That emergency service provides fast bulk count and people can get 350 containers, bulk counted and its targeted at people who otherwise don’t have access right now,” said Joel Schoening, community relations manager, Bottle Drop.
Bottle Drop says they are seeing more demand, but overall recycling is down because people are staying home.
