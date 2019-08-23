FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Forest Grove Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera stealing copper wire from a construction site.
They say the theft happened Monday at Ridgewalker Brewing’s event center building, which is currently under construction.
Jeff Farrar with the brewery says the thief was caught on their surveillance cameras trying to stuff copper wire into a duffel bag.
“In the video, you can see that he tries his best to literally ride the bag and bounce on top of it,” Farrar said. “He is literally riding his duffel bag like a horse.”
The struggle didn’t end there. The video continues to show the man having a tough time with the duffel bag and trying to get it attached to a bike.
Farrar says he eventually got away but not without leaving behind a few things.
“As he was trying to make his escape, he had to quickly toss one of his other bags here and then decide to exit out this way,” Farrar said.
The folks at the brewery are getting a good chuckle out of the video, but at the same time know the frustration of the theft.
“It’s just another day, you know,” Farrar said, “but yes, it is frustrating because that is stuff that could have helped you know been a buffer for other things to fund for.”
Anyone who might recognize the suspect is asked to contact Forest Grove police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
