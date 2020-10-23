MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Bowling alleys and skating rinks in Phase 1 can now reopen under a new executive order issued by Gov. Kate Brown.
For Kellogg Bowl in Milwaukie, they welcome the news after a tough few months where lanes have been left empty since March.
"We can't relax cause’ we think we might be open and then we're not, there's been a lot of emotional toll," said Roxanne Oetken, Kellogg Bowl general manager.
Oetken's father owns the bowling alley. She says it's been family-owned since 1962.
"If these walls could talk they could sure tell a lot of stories," Oetken said.
But she says they weren't sure the bowling alley would survive the pandemic because it has lost a lot of revenue.
Oetken says its biggest profit are leagues which were supposed to start in September.
She's hoping some of that can be salvaged even if they get started late.
But bowling alleys and skating rinks must limit capacity to 50 people indoors or 50 people outdoors, including staff.
"Opening with just 50 is going to be tough, especially if it's including the staff," Oetken said.
As far as cleaning and social distancing measures, the alley's got a new system in place with partitions to separate lanes, social distancing markers on the floors, gloves to grab a bowling ball as well as shoe covers if you don't feel comfortable putting on bowling shoes.
"It would go over top of your regular shoe, and it has the slip and the sole like it does with a regular bowling shoe," Oetken said.
The bowling alley also has a special sanitation station.
"The balls are put on these racks, we have top of the grade cleaner for the balls we have cleaners for the shoes and the laces," Oetken said. "We will have people running around in our clean crew, they will be visibly seen to wipe down all the counters."
Avid bowlers like Tawnya Zwicker, executive director of the Oregon State Bowling Proprietors Association, say it's about time as the bowling community has been pushing for this for months.
"We're excited to start entertaining our guests again and hearing some pins crash," Zwicker said.
Oetken says they didn't have any heads up about the chance to reopen so it will take some time to rehire people and get things ready.
She says it will be a week or so before they can reopen the bowling alley.
