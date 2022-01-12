Box truck, 27 mountain bikes stolen from area Boy Scouts council

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The local Boy Scouts of America office is looking for the thief or thieves who stole a box truck with $28,000 worth of REI mountain bikes inside.
According to the Cascade Pacific Council Boy Scouts of America, the REI co-op DRT 1.1 hardtail mountain bikes were in a white 2006 Ford Econoline box truck (Oregon license plate T610572) when the truck was stolen from a volunteers’ home in Vancouver Monday.
The bikes, worth an estimated $28,000, are sold each year to provide new, high-quality mountain bikes for Scouts to use at Camp Meriwether on the Oregon Coast.
Police don’t have any leads as of Wednesday afternoon, the Cascade Pacific Council said.
The Boy Scouts chapter is asking the public to keep an eye out for these light gray REI bikes, especially for purchase on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. You can call police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.
Click here to help the Boy Scouts replace their stolen equipment.