Boy, 12, accused of murder in Lane Co. identified; mother tells judge of mental health issues

CRESWELL, OR (KPTV) - The mother of a 12-year-old boy accused of murdering a 92-year-old woman told a judge that her son has had mental health issues for years.
Harold Pinckney Jr. made his first appearance in juvenile court Friday. He is facing the charge of murder, as well as first-degree burglary.
His lawyer said Pinckney denies the charges against him.
Pinckney was arrested this week after 92-year-old Erma Burnell was found dead in her Creswell home Monday.
A friend discovered Burnell’s body when she walked to her house to check on her.
A motive in this case has not been revealed by investigators. It also is not clear if the suspect knew the victim.
Pinckney’s mother told the judge Friday that she has tried to get help for her son’s mental health issues, and “this could’ve been prevented” if they had been offered the services she requested.
Pinckney remains in the juvenile detention center. His next court hearing has not yet been scheduled.
