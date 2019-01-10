CRESWELL, OR (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy is facing charges including murder in connection with the death of a woman in Lane County.
A spokesman for Lane County Youth Services said the boy was taken into custody this week. He is also facing a charge of burglary.
Erma Burnell was found dead Monday afternoon in her home in Creswell.
Investigators have not revealed whether the suspect knew the victim. A cause of death has also not been revealed or information about what led to the boy’s arrest.
Even though the underage suspect is facing a Measure 11 charge, authorities have not released his name.
The boy is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Friday.
