Boy dies after being run over by boat trailer at Willamette Park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a little boy died after being run over by a boat trailer Saturday night.
At about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a child who was run over by a boat at the boat ramp at Willamette Park off Southwest Beaver Avenue.
The 7-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Preliminary information suggests that the child was run over by the boat trailer and not an actual boat, according to police.
The boat belongs to the family of the child.
Everyone involved is cooperating with investigators.
Police are continuing to look into the circumstances that led up to the crash.
If anyone witnessed the incident and has not already spoken with police, please call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
