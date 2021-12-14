Boy dies in crash on way to school in Camas

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A boy died in a crash that occurred while he was on his way to school in Camas Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred at 8:13 a.m. at Southeast Nourse Road and Southeast 280th Court, which is less than a mile from Camas High School. The sheriff's office said the vehicle left the roadway, then struck fencing and a home.
According to the sheriff's office, the occupants were all juveniles and were on the way to school.
One passenger, a juvenile boy, sustained critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The boy, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office did not say if there the other occupants in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was hurt.
The Clark County Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. It is not known at this time if weather was a factor.
Southeast Nourse Road was closed during the investigation and the public was asked to avoid the area.