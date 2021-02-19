WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A child found wandering alone in the Bethany area is now home safe, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies asked for the public’s help Friday after the boy was found around 1:30 p.m. near Northwest Springville Road and Starflower Drive. The child was only wearing underwear and socks at the time.
By 3 p.m., deputies said the boy’s family was located.
“After running for several blocks, the boy is now home safe,” according to the sheriff’s office.
No further details were released.
