LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Siletz Wednesday night.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 5:48 p.m. near milepost 3 on Logsden Road.
An investigation revealed that a pickup truck was westbound on Logsden Road when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The pickup left the roadway and a juvenile male passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The driver and another passenger, who are also juveniles, reported they were wearing seatbelts. They were taken to Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital for minor injuries.
Logsden Road was closed intermittently for about five hours during the crash investigation.
The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
