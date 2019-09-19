CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A Boy Scout in Corvallis is getting kudos from the youth organization and Corvallis Fire and Rescue after he jumped into action using CPR to save a person.
15-year-old Luka Schaefers and his family were coming back from dinner Wednesday night, when they saw something urgent near St. Mary's Catholic Church.
"Coming down the road this way and my mother I believe yelled oh call 911," Schaefers said. "I looked up to see that there was a man on the steps here on his back turning very very blue."
They pulled over to see what they could do to help in the situation.
Schaefers knew what to do and quickly took steps to help the person.
"At that point I had just said I am very much so responsible for this man's life now. Once you begin CPR, you're doing CPR as long as you can," he said.
Using the CPR training he just learned this summer through the Boy Scouts, Schaefers kept CPR going until Corvallis Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.
He said in time the man did look like he was going to be ok.
"As relieving as it was to see him getting up I was shaken to say the least," he said.
His persistence he said he learned from the Boy Scouts and that determination ultimately paid off in helping save a life.
"For me not a great satisfaction knowing I saved a life but a great satisfaction knowing that I didn't have to watch someone pass away. That was really important to me," Schaefers said.
