PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Boy Scouts of America is bringing the excitement of the outdoors to families adjusting to the great indoors.
On Saturday, scouts and troops across the country will be taking part in an online camp-in. From sing-alongs to camp-style cooking, the event will bring the best parts of scouting to people’s living rooms and backyards.
The group says everyone is welcome. Local scouts and leaders say it will be a great opportunity to make memories and prove that you can still have fun learning and exploring, even while social distancing.
“Our younger scouts are working on adventures at home, things like building paper airplanes ... building rockets for our rocket launcher," Cynda Machuca, cub and scout master and mom to four scouts, said.
“I'm grateful, every day for the opportunity to spend time with people and do this, even if we're in the middle of a pandemic we're able to meet up and hang out, that’s the greatest thing about scouting, you can scout anywhere,” Kaitlyn Crowley, a scout, said.
A full schedule of activities awaits families starting on Saturday morning. People can tune in all day or jump in and out for different activities. In addition to the campsite building contest, merit badge workshops, outdoor cooking demonstration, and campfire, all campers are invited to participate in the National Good Turn Virtual 5k Hike to benefit Feeding America.
You can access the camp-in online here: https://www.scouting.org/campin/
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
