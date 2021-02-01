PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For nearly a year, many organizations have had to stay closed or hold meetings virtually.
But some are starting to get back to a slight feeling of normalcy.
On Monday, the Northwest Oregon Scouts announced they would be holding events in person again soon.
That was a big announcement for the many families involved in scouts.
They were told just about a year ago that in-person events were on hold. But they were given the hope that they'll be back with their troop mates soon.
The local Boy Scouts of America Council announced Monday it would take the COVID-19 safety council's recommendations and re-start more regular activities for scouts in Oregon ages 12 and up.
For the last 11 months, scouts have only been able to participate in virtual or family-centered events.
The organization says meetings will resume in person and virtually for families who aren't comfortable.
It says everyone will be required to wear masks, social distance and there will be contact tracing.
The groups will also only be meeting in small cohorts.
But it's exciting news for the organization which has to work on planning events for the year.
"It just feels so exciting to actually get to be together as a community again in Scouts," Jenna Stephen, assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 5071, said.
"I was just really happy," Mia Clark said. "I was kind of surprised, but it's just great that we can hang out in person again.
Stephens says the first in-person event this year will be a trip up to Mount Hood to go tubing.
The Boy Scouts Council also announced it would be opening up some of its camps in Oregon for family and cohort camping.
Those will be back open in March.
