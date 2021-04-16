PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being shot in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Thursday night.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate and located a crime scene on the sidewalk of North Dwight Avenue between North Trenton Street and North McCoy Court. The scene was next to a soccer field where the boy has been standing with some friends.
Investigators learned that someone in a vehicle driving by the boys fired between one and four shots at them. The victim was hit in the side, but the injuries are not life threatening.
If anyone has information about this shooting, please contact Portland Police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gove or 503-823-0400. Reference case number 21-101711.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
where is teddy on this one?
