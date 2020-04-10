Boyfriend of missing woman sentenced to prison on charges unrelated to disappearance of Allyson Watterson

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The boyfriend of missing woman Allyson Watterson was sentenced to prison on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card and second-degree theft.
Benjamin Hunter Garland, 21, has not been named a suspect in the disappearance of Watterson.
He pleaded guilty to the above charges Wednesday in connection with three separate cases. Garland was sentenced to three years in prison.
On Oct. 29, investigators said Garland loaded up a cart at a grocery store in Hillsboro with $700 worth of items and left without paying. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and Garland was later charged in that case.
Investigators said Garland used a stolen cell phone to order and pay for a ride-sharing service Dec. 17. The owner of the phone received a notification about the charge, contacted the driver and the driver confronted Garland.
Garland ran away, but he was arrested by Washington County deputies a short time later.
Then, on Dec. 23, 2019, Washington County deputies responded to a rural area in North Plains regarding a missing woman, 20-year-old Allyson Watterson.
During the initial search, a pickup was spotted by deputies on a nearby property. A witness told deputies that Garland moved the truck out of sight when the deputies arrived at the scene. The truck was confirmed as stolen and Garland admitted that he stole it several days earlier, according to investigators.
Watterson was last seen with Garland on Dec. 22, 2019.
Deputies originally said the pair had been hiking, but Watterson’s mother says they had been visiting friends in the area when Garland’s truck broke down. She says when they went looking for help, they got separated and Watterson has not been seen since.
Watterson is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has a tattoo of an eye on her left front shoulder area, along with a tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider on her left forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
