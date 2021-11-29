PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area and CareOregon have announced a new 10-year partnership Monday.

As part of the partnership, the Rockwood Boys & Girls Club will be renamed the CareOregon Boys & Girls Club at Rockwood.

“Many of the families we serve in Rockwood have been pushed out of Northeast Portland due to gentrification,” said Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Terry Johnson. “And historically there has been a shortage of resources and services in East County for marginalized youth and families who have moved out to this area. Having a partner like CareOregon to help us elevate and amplify our work in the community is a tremendous asset.”

The Boys & Girls Club said in a Monday press release the zip codes surrounding the Rockwood location hold the highest concentration of residents on the Oregon Health Plan, as well as the highest concentration of youth under the age of 18 in the region.

“We know that good health is about more than just healthcare. That’s why we invest in affordable housing, work to improve access to healthy foods, and support innovative community programming, like what our friends at Boys & Girls Clubs are leading,” said CareOregon CEO Eric C. Hunter. “We are eager to partner with the team at Boys & Girls Clubs to further support programming and make sure that all of our neighbors in the Rockwood area have what they need to be healthy.”

Most recently, the Boys & Girls Club of Portland Metropolitan Area and CareOregon have worked together to plan youth vaccination clinics. The youth organization said the goal is to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccines for BIPOC youth.

The newly renamed CareOregon Boys & Girls Club at Rockwood opened in 2017 and is located at SE 165th and SE Stark.