Boys plead not guilty to murder, robbery charges in Hazel Dell teen’s death

HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Two teens accused of murdering a man in Hazel Dell were arraigned on charges Tuesday.
Tristan Cienfuegos and Oriley Huynh, both 15, pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.
Cienfuegos and Huynh were arrested last week and are accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Gage Kiser, along with 17-year-old Terrance Busby, who deputies say drove a car used to flee the scene.
Kiser was found dead in a parking lot on Northeast Highway 99, according to law enforcement. Prosecutors say he was killed in a “planned, coordinated robbery gone wrong.”
Kiser's girlfriend told FOX 12 she's pregnant with their first child and said Kiser was excited to be a father.”
In court Tuesday, Cienfuegos and Huynh were denied pretrial release. They are scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 14 next year.
Busby was also expected to be arraigned on charges Tuesday afternoon.
