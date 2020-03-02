PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two boys were shot inside an apartment in Portland on Monday afternoon, according to police.
The shooting occurred at the apartment in the 6600 block of Northeast Tillamook Street around 2:50 p.m.
The boys, ages 12 and 14 years old, were transported to an area hospital by ambulance, according to law enforcement.
The 12-year-old boy was listed in critical condition Monday evening with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The 14-year-old boy was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his arm or hand, according to police.
Investigators said the shooting is suspected to be accidental. There is not believed to be a danger to the public in relation to the shooting.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating and no further details were immediately released.
Really, no comments? Come on people it’s past time to get enraged by the inappropriate parenting in today’s society!
