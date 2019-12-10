VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are looking for someone who cut brake lines on three cars, all at the same Vancouver home early Tuesday morning.
The homeowners live on a busy road, Northeast 117th Avenue in the Orchards neighborhood, and the only reason they discovered something was wrong is because they started their cars and tried to drive to work.
“If I were to just grab the car and go and not check anything, I could’ve gotten into an accident…or even cost someone else’s life on the road,” said Eliazar Lopez, whose car had its brake lines cut. “Has to be some sort of hate crime or something regarding our family.”
Surveillance footage from the home captured a person running across the Lopez’s lawn and, for the next 12 minutes, working underneath the three cars in their driveway.
The person ignored the other cars on their property.
Eliazar and his sister, Areli, both tried to drive to work, but were able to stop their cars before pulling out onto the busy road beyond their driveway.
Deputies are investigating what happened.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
