Break-in poses challenge for major Clark County Halloween attraction

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - With Halloween on the horizon, a popular attraction in Clark County is about to open. But with the clock ticking down to opening day on Oct. 5, the people behind the Clark County Scaregrounds are facing a big setback.
Someone broke in to their space at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington, sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.
When workers arrived Friday around 9:00 a.m., they realized something wasn’t right.
“I couldn’t find my drill, and thought that’s weird, I must have left it in the haunted house,” co-owner Jason Greeley-Roberts said. “Got back to where my tools were and realized it wasn’t just my drill missing–it was all the other drills we had set up, the batteries had been taken, my tool box had been dumped out.”
Greeley-Roberts said whoever did it had to climb over the outer fence and then managed to pry open the sliding front door of the building to slip inside.
He believes it’s someone who is familiar with the fairgrounds and/or the Clark County Scaregrounds attraction.
Now, organizers are having to borrow some tools and scrape up some money to replace other items.
They’re hoping people will buy pre-sale tickets online at scaregroundspdx.com and they’re offering a discount right now as a fundraiser to help them get back on their feet.
All in all, Greeley-Roberts said the value of the stolen tools adds up to $2,500.
“We’re still discovering new things every day while we’re here at work, like we’ll [go to] grab the socket set and realize oh that’s gone too,” he said. “So, the number has been climbing as we discover more and more isn’t where we thought we left it.”
Still, as he said, the show must go on–and they are determined to open on time. The attraction includes three haunted houses, games, food vendors, a midway and carnival rides.
A report has been filed with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, but unfortunately, there is no suspect information so far.
Anyone who has information that can help is encouraged to contact deputies with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.