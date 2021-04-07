Brewers still express concerns over amended bill to fund addiction recovery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A bill is moving forward in Oregon that would create a task force to help with substance abuse.
On Wednesday, during a work session, state lawmakers voted to adopt an amendment to House Bill 3377 that would create that task force. HB 3377 was originally proposed as raising taxes on beer and wine producers to develop a fund for addiction recovery.
Some in the beer and wine industry say they still feel like this task force will vote to raise prices on beer and wine.
Brewers say they have felt the same impact from COVID-19 that restaurant owners have felt.
“We’re doing the best we can to get out of this. We’ve got a big hole to dig out of,” said Ken Whiteman, co-owner of pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River.
He says he’s worried about what will happen if alcohol prices are raised.
“The fact that we’re even talking about taxing us right now is kind of; it’s got us on our heels. We don’t know where this is coming from,” he said.
The task force would look into existing and new taxes on this industry to decide the best course for funding alcohol addiction recovery.
In addition to owning a brewery, Whiteman is vice president of the Oregon Brewers Guild. He says if the task force voted to raise alcohol prices, it wouldn’t help the problem.
“Studies show that increased alcohol pricing isn’t a deterrent for heavy drinkers. The areas where the biggest problem is, and it really encourages moderate and light drinkers to stop consuming,” Whiteman said.
He says it seems like the results of this task force are already determined.
“They’ve already prescripted taxes and price increases as a way to solve a consumption issue,” said Whiteman.
Representative Lily Morgan voiced that same concern in today’s meeting.
“I am concerned about the language that has the predetermined outcome,” Morgan said.
Lawmakers have said that Oregon has some of the highest rates of alcohol and drug addiction and funding recovery resources has to be a top priority.
Whiteman says he agrees that this funding is important but says the money should come from taxes already paid by the beer, wine and spirits industries. He says right now, only 3.5% of those taxes go toward addiction recovery.
