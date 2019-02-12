PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The brewery that helped put Oregon on the map of the craft brewing scene is closing its doors.
BridgePort Brewing Company, known as "Oregon's Original Craft Brewery," announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that it "will cease brewing operations effectively immediately."
The brew pub, located in the Pearl district, will remain open until March 10.
BridgePort cited declining sales and distribution as the reasons for its closure.
The brewery's employees were notified of the news Tuesday and BridgePort said it will be providing "comprehensive severance packages."
BridgePort has been a player in the Portland beer industry for more than three decades. It made a big name for itself, including sending an IPA into space in 2018.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
