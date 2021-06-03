WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue crews were out in Newberg on Thursday looking for Ralph Brown who has been missing since last month.

Brown was last seen on the evening of May 16. His children say the 76-year-old suffers from dementia and decided to leave his Cornelius home on his own. Two and a half weeks later, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says there still have been no confirmed sightings of him. Detectives are monitoring his cell phone and credit cards but so far there's been nothing, except a single ping in the Newberg area.

Search and rescue crews combed through the Hess Creek area, south of Newberg, Thursday morning. Brown's family says they appreciate the hundreds of volunteers who've helped so far and say they'll keep looking until he is home.

"This is my grandfather, someone who is the ultimate guy in my life. He was always there for me and everyone wants to be there for him, and everyone is," said Brown's granddaughter, Megan Closson.

"We just really appreciate the community and please keep it up," said Laurie Saunders, Brown's daughter. "Keep looking for him. Bring him home."

Brown is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 210 pounds. His family says he is missing the tip of his right pointer finger and walks with a shuffle. He was driving a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV.

Detectives are asking anyone who sees him or his car to contact authorities at 503-629-0111. The sheriff's office is asking people not to post tips to social media as it can take too long and a new lead could easily slip away.