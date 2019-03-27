WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - West Linn is officially open for bees – and plenty of other pollinators.
The West Linn City Council unanimously voted this week to become a Bee City USA.
There are now 80 cities with that designation across the country, including eight in Oregon.
The vote was the culmination of months of work by West Linn Parks and Recreation to achieve the certification.
Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization based in Portland.
Bee City USA’s mission is to galvanize communities to sustain pollinators – such as bumble bees, sweat bees, mason bees, honey bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies and hummingbirds – by providing them with healthy habitat, rich in a variety of native plants and free of insecticides.
“Now that we are a Bee City USA, the important message of planting flowers and avoiding pesticides can reach even more residents. Together we can make West Linn a better place for pollinators, and for us,” said Scott Black, executive director of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, who also lives in West Linn.
Black said the parks department has been working with the Xerces Society and others to plant habitats, with schools as involved in the process.
Pollinator gardens can be found at Cedaroak and Trillium Creek primary schools, Marylhurst Park and Mary S. Young Park with more planned and on the way.
Oregon’s other cities in the Bee City USA program are Ashland, Eugene, Gold Hill, Newport, Phoenix, Talent and Wilsonville.
For more, go to beecityusa.org.
